California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.68 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Repligen worth $17,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 48.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.3% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $193.49 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $212.55. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.99.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $175,339.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,176.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total transaction of $6,721,018.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,300,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,204 shares of company stock valued at $7,270,964. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

