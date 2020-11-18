California Public Employees Retirement System Has $18.54 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Liberty Global worth $18,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 37.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,002,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,343,000 after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,687,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,557,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 15.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,245,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,840,000 after purchasing an additional 699,042 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Separately, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $23.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.