California Public Employees Retirement System Has $19.06 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 528,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $19,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Cowen lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,177.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.