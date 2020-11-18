California Public Employees Retirement System Has $19.65 Million Holdings in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Concho Resources worth $19,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $43,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 57.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 59.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

CXO opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17. Concho Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXO shares. Stephens cut shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice cut shares of Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

