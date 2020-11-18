California Public Employees Retirement System Has $20.52 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of The Toro worth $20,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the third quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 121.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 76,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $6,351,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Secur. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NYSE:TTC opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.74. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $90.14.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.58 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

