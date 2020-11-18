California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Quidel worth $18,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Quidel by 465.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $194.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.67 and a 200 day moving average of $215.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 0.84. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,043.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

