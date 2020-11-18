California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of GCI Liberty worth $18,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLIBA. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in GCI Liberty by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GCI Liberty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GCI Liberty in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. GCI Liberty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.91.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $7.98. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GCI Liberty, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

GLIBA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $3,127,093.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 728,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,138,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

