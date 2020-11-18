California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,258,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,804,149 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Annaly Capital Management worth $23,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

