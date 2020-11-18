California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 17,271 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of LKQ worth $19,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in LKQ by 727.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in LKQ by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

