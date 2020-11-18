California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 20,650 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of NRG Energy worth $18,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 43.5% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 76,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.