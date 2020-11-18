California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 5,200 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $20,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,797,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average is $112.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.14.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $204,732.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,229 shares of company stock worth $2,594,534 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

