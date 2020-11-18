California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 9,349 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $17,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 56.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 119.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,361. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

