California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Allegion worth $20,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.80. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. UBS Group began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.