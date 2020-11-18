California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $19,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 5,711.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,888,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,811,000 after buying an additional 5,786,712 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 186.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 970,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,914,000 after buying an additional 631,409 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,877,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,218,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,731,000 after buying an additional 259,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 896.7% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 180,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after buying an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $129.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.02. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $142.89.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,025.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

