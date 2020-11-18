California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $19,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $88,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,926.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $56,750.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,574.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,127. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $168.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.98, a PEG ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.32. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $177.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

