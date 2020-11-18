California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,188 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $17,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HST. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

HST stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

