California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 14,517 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,517 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $23,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,474,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,364 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 885,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,510,000 after purchasing an additional 262,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 409,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,411,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 341,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,268,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $121.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.14 and a 200-day moving average of $85.47. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $140.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 50,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $5,253,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,107 shares in the company, valued at $16,017,899.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $27,004.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,381 shares of company stock valued at $13,061,011. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

