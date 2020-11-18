California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 32,958 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,958 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Essential Utilities worth $20,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $67,210,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 106.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 45,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $2,518,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at $979,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ WTRG opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

