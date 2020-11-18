California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP David B. Healey Sells 1,000 Shares

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $57.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

CWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,484,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,381,000 after purchasing an additional 371,489 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 64.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 425,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 167,166 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 260,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 101,531 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 88.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 73,035 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 690.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.