Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Campbell Soup worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 128.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,863,000 after buying an additional 451,915 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 937.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 407,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after buying an additional 368,640 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 36.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,370,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,552,000 after buying an additional 364,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,388,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,777,000 after buying an additional 290,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 90.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after buying an additional 282,293 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

