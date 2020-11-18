Canaccord Genuity Lowers Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) to Hold

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $10.94 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $12.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.