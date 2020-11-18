Canaccord Genuity Raises Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to $34.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s previous close.

BOWFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $33.65 to $39.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.21.

OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $25.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

