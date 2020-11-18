Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CRH Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

CRH Medical stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. CRH Medical has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CRH Medical by 14.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,105,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 388,070 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CRH Medical by 5.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 109,282 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CRH Medical by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 99,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CRH Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CRH Medical by 131.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 107,481 shares during the last quarter.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

