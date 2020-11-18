Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Director Sells C$3,492,446.36 in Stock

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Director Dani Reiss sold 78,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.24, for a total transaction of C$3,492,446.36.

GOOS opened at C$45.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.98. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$18.27 and a 1 year high of C$53.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

