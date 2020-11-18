Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Insider Sells $2,172,100.00 in Stock

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,200.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 7.06. Canopy Growth Corp has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $26.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.25.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 49.3% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 229.4% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

