Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.31.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

HALO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

HALO opened at $40.78 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 17.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $865,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,336.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $339,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,600 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.