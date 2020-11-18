Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Sells $5,245,606.30 in Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,606.30.

Richard D. Fairbank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, October 27th, Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of Capital One Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $87.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.