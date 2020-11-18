Capital One Financial Corp Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital One Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day moving average is $146.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

