Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,768 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.06% of Capstead Mortgage worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,312,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 90,753 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the third quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 209.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMO opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $8.42.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

