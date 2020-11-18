Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CARA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $805.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $51,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,251,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,201 shares of company stock worth $111,216. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

