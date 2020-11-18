Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.13.

CSII stock opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. Equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $93,073.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,895.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $149,862.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

