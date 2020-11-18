CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDNA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

CDNA stock opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. CareDx has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.65 and a beta of 0.76.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,936.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $1,568,438.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,898. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.7% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 20.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 77,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.4% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 5.7% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

