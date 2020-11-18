Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 145.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,236 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

