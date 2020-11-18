Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $6.29. Casper Sleep shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 225 shares.

The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSPR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital started coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Casper Sleep in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Casper Sleep by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $255.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.

Casper Sleep Company Profile (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

