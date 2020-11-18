Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CELTF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Peel Hunt raised Centamin to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.46 on Monday. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.05.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

