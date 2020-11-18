Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Ceridian HCM worth $20,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 165.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $431,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,922,730.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Kitching sold 23,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,997,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,751,124 shares of company stock valued at $559,823,424 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.17.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,214.28 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

