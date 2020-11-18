Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Director George Andrew Riedel Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CERN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 664,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,854,000 after purchasing an additional 534,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

