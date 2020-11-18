CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.16 Per Share

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for CGI in a report released on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.87.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.02.

GIB opened at $70.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CGI has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CGI by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CGI by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth $71,000. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

