Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Raised to $72.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $54.13 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 588.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icahn Carl C lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 20,820,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,006,033,000 after purchasing an additional 664,473 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 24,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 8,859,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823,857 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,853,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,321,000 after purchasing an additional 234,063 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,013,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,642,000.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

