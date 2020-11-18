Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) PT Raised to $72.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE LNG opened at $54.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.08.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

