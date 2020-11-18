China Renaissance Securities Upgrades Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) to “Buy”

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by China Renaissance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $197.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 48.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD opened at $132.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.44 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.38. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $155.61.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 179.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 659,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,904,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.