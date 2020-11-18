Chirantan Jitendra Desai Sells 1,562 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,947,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.55, for a total value of $802,678.65.

On Monday, September 14th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total value of $705,118.04.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $513.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.35, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.95. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $537.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

