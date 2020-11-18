Chirantan Jitendra Desai Sells 1,562 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.55, for a total transaction of $802,678.65.

On Monday, September 14th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total transaction of $705,118.04.

Shares of NOW opened at $513.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $537.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

