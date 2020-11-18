Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHUY. ValuEngine cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $464.80 million, a P/E ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 2.09. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,860,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 973,424 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 14,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 541,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 537,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,535,000 after acquiring an additional 453,311 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after buying an additional 276,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 210,630 shares during the last quarter.

About Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

