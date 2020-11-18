Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) PT Raised to $8.00 at TD Securities

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPXGF. CIBC boosted their price target on Cineplex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cineplex from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cineplex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of CPXGF opened at $6.58 on Monday. Cineplex has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

