Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Raised to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CPXGF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cineplex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Get Cineplex alerts:

CPXGF opened at $6.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.