Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,849 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 42.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 195,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 57,964 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 768.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 62,117 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 108,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.04.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

