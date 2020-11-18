CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for CMC Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $138.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.53. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $174.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.23.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 10.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 67.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 7,227.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 20.4% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 11.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

