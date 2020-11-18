CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a sell rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.35.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group stock opened at $168.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.37. CME Group has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,913 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.