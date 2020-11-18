CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of CMS Energy worth $37,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $148,215.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,379 shares of company stock worth $390,343. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.04.

CMS opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

